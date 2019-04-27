The Terre Haute South baseball team beat Terre Haute North 14-13 in 10 innings. Cole Whitlock scored on a wildpitch to end the game.
Related Content
- THS baseball beats THN in extra innings
- THN baseball beats West Vigo
- TH South boys tennis beats THN
- Shakamak baseball beats TH South
- TH North baseball beats RP
- TH South baseball beats Sullivan
- TH North baseball beats Sullivan
- TH South baseball beats RP
- THN swimmers sweep TH South
- THN softball beats Martinsville
Scroll for more content...