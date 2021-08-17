THS-South Vermillion boys soccer ties

Terre Haute South boys soccer traveled to South Vermillion Tuesday, the two teams played a scoreless game ending 0-0.
Braves-Wildcat play scoreless game
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:52 PM
