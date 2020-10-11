Bloomington South puts an end to Terre Haute South's season, winning Sectionals 5-0.
Bloomington South and Terre Haute South squared off for the Sectional Championship.
Posted: Oct 11, 2020 8:36 PM
Related Content
- THS Girls Soccer Season Comes to an End at Home
- TH North girls soccer season comes to an end
- TH North girls soccer beat TH South
- TH South girls soccer ends Northview's winning streak
- TH North girls soccer beats Bloomington South
- THS girls soccer falls in sectional semifinals
- TH South girls soccer beats Vincennes Rivet
- TH North girls soccer keeps Ball Trophy
- TH South girls basketball drops season opener
- THN girls soccer beats THS for the 12th straight time
Scroll for more content...