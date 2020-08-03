THS Football counting on playmakers for big season

The Terre Haute South football team is ready to build off a 5-5 season. They have tons of talent at the skilll position lead by QB Caleb Stultz and wide receiver James Mallory.
Braves have plenty of talent at RB, WR and QB
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 11:09 PM
