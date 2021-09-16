THS Boys soccer wins the Cup Trophy

The Terre Haute South boys soccer team beat Terre Haute North 2-1 to win the Cup Trophy. Grant Esper scored the winning goal for South with just over four minutes to play.
Braves beat THN
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:56 PM
