The Terre Haute North boys and girls teams swept Terre Haute South in the pool. The boys won 126-60, while the girls took it 104-82. This is the second year in a row North has swept South in swimming.
Related Content
- THN swim teams beat THS
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- THS boys tennis beats THN
- TH South boys tennis beats THN
- THS baseball beats THN in extra innings
- THN swimmers sweep TH South
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Northview baseball beats THN
- THN girls soccer beats THS for the 12th straight time
- THN-THS boys basketball teams ready for rematch
Scroll for more content...