Avon beat Terre Haute North 7-0 to win a sectional title.
Avon knocks off Lady Patriots
Posted: May 26, 2021 11:48 PM
Related Content
- THN softball falls in sectional final
- THN drops sectional opener
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Sullivan softball beats THN
- Sullivan softball advances to sectional final
- Casey-Westfield softball falls at super-sectional
- THN wins thrilling track & field sectional title
- THN girls soccer wins sectional semifinal
- THN-THS girls basketball sectional preview
- THN girls win sectional opener over THS
Scroll for more content...