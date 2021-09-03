THN gives Bloomington South scare, but comes up short

5A, fifth-ranked Bloomington South beat Terre Haute North 36-20. The Patriots led 20-14 in the second half, before the Panthers scored the games final 22 points.
Patriots fall at home
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 11:59 PM
