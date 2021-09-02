THN girls win Vigo County Golf Match for first time since 2016

The Terre Haute North girls shot a team score of 188 Thursday to win this years Vigo County Golf Match over Terre Haute South and West Vigo. This marks the first time since 2016 Terre Haute North has won this match.
Lady Patriots beat TH South and West Vigo
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 11:37 PM
