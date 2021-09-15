THN girls soccer wins Ball Trophy for ninth straight time

The Terre Haute North girls soccer team beat Terre Haute South 5-1 Wednesday to win the Ball Trophy for a school record ninth straight time.
Lady Patriots beat TH South
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 11:21 PM
