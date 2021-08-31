THN football counting on Damon Sturm

This Friday Terre Haute North will be looking for a upset when they host 5A, sixth-ranked Bloomington South. The Patriots are coming off a win Friday over Indy Tech. In that contest running back Damon Sturm accounted for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots will be rlying heavily this season on the junior.
Junior running back was key in win over Indy Tech
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:09 PM
