Terre Haute North's number one doubles team of Mark Hankins and James Rogge were competing Wednesday in the individual part of the IHSAA doubles tourney. The Patriot tandem were eliminated in three sets by Covington.
Covington beats THN
Posted: Oct 7, 2020 11:39 PM
Related Content
- THN duo of Hankins/Rogge knocked out of doubles tourney
- THN volleyball knocks off Sullivan
- Jared Hankins commits to Indiana State
- West Vigo baseball sweeps double-header against THN
- THN drops sectional opener
- Northview-THN football preview
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Northview baseball beats THN
- Paris loses tourney opener
- Boonville knocks off Washington
Scroll for more content...