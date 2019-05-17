Clear

THN boys win second straight track & field sectional title

Patriots edge out their rivals TH South

Posted: May. 17, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

For the second year in a row the Terre Haute North boys track & field team won sectionals. The meet came down to the final event between North and Terre Haute South, with the Patriots coming out on top.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Very Warm, Windy Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Boys Track

Image

Friday Night Late Forecast

Image

Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies set to 'Go Topless' for P.I.N.K of Terre Haute

Image

IN-DOT changes construction times to make it easier for your commute

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Ebash one of only a few locations to host new game from the makers of Fortnite

Image

Living facility residents take part in Pimp My Ride

Image

Bike to Work Day

Image

Teachers express concerns over changes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says