THN boys win Travis Smith County Golf Match

Patriots beat THS and West Vigo

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute North boys won the Travis Smith County Golf Match for the first time since 2016.  The Patriots fired a winning score of 162. 

