Clear

THN boys swimming finishes second at sectionals, Sommer breaks school record

Terre Haute hosted sectionals

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

For the second year in a row the Terre Haute North boys swimming team finished second at sectionals. Senior Tyler Sommer broke two school records for the Patriots.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Not as cool tonight with a clear sky
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Swimming Sectonals

Image

TH North Evansville Harrison

Image

West Vigo North Central

Image

Sullivan Evan Bosse

Image

Linton semi-state

Image

Loogootee semi-state

Image

Pickleball Tournament

Image

Mardi Gras Celebration

Image

Sullivan history faire

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax