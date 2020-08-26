THN boys soccer regains the Cup Trophy

A goal from Will Anders will less than 10 minutes to go, gave Terre Haute North a 1-0 win over Terre Haute South. The victory gives the Patriots the Cup Trophy back.
Patriots beat their rivals THS
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:37 PM
