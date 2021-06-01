Clear

THN baseball wins first sectional since 2015

Patriots beat Brownsburg

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 12:14 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Terre Haute North beat Brownsburg 4-2 to win their first baseball sectional title since 2015.

