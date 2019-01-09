Clear

THN-THS to play for the Shoe Trophy

Braves and Patriots meet Friday on the hardwood

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys basketball teams will play the latest chapter in their rivalry. The Shoe Trophy will be up for grabs. The Braves have won it each of the last two years. The Patriots will be looking to bring it home for the first time since 2016.

