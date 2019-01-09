THN-THS to play for the Shoe Trophy

This Friday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys basketball teams will play the latest chapter in their rivalry. The Shoe Trophy will be up for grabs. The Braves have won it each of the last two years. The Patriots will be looking to bring it home for the first time since 2016.
