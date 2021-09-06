THN-THS ready for Victory Bell week

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will renew their rivalry on the football field. The Victory Bell will be up for grabs between the Braves and Patriots. THN enters 1-2, while THS is 0-3.
Braves and Patriots set to collide Friday
Posted: Sep 6, 2021 10:59 PM
