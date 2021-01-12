THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game

The Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys basketball teams will renew their rivalry Friday with the Shoe Trophy on the line. The Patriots have won the Shoe each of the last two seasons.
Patriots host the Braves Friday
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 7:47 PM
