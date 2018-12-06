Clear

THN-THS ready for Crown Trophy game

Lady Braves have won two straight over Lady Patriots

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 11:00 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Friday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South girls basketball teams will renew their rivalry with the Crown Trophy game. The Lady Braves have won the Crown Trophy each of the last two years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 24°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

Image

Vigo County Jail rezoning vote placed on hold

Image

Linton-BR preview

Image

Crown Game

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder