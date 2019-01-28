THN-THS girls basketball sectional preview

Two rivals will meet Tuesday on the opening night at the 4A Terre Haute South girls basketball sectional. The host Lady Braves will take on Terre Haute North. The two met back in December. The Lady Patriots won that game 64-54 to take home the Crown Trophy.
