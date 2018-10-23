Clear

THN-THS football set to meet for fifth year in a row in sectionals

Patriots won last three sectional contest over Braves

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 7:05 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Friday night the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South football teams will meet in sectionals for the fifth year in a row. The last three years the Patriots have ended the Braves season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Cooler air continues!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Think Before You Post Campaign

Image

Frankenslam Poetry contest

Image

Pantheon Theater receives $2 million

Image

THN THS FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Image

jaquan keys

Image

Vigo County set to add 24 new jail staffers

Image

Make a Difference: Teaching Self Defense

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

What would a kid do if they won the lottery?

Image

Vigo County Schools add new way to report bullies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life