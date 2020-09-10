THN-THS football players hoping to use Victory Bell win for momentum

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will meet with the Victory Bell on the line. Both teams now the Bell game is big, but hope to use the momentum from a win to propel them through the rest of the season.
Rivals meet Friday
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 10:40 PM
