THN-THS football and basketball series moving back to ISU

The Vigo County School Corporation confirmed to Sports 10 Wednesday that the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South football and basketball rivalry will be going back to Indiana State University.

Next season's football game will take place on Friday, September 11th at Memorial Stadium. The boys and girls basketball doubleheader will be held on Friday, January 15th of 2021 at the Hulman Center.

These two rivals use to play at both these venues, put the football series was moved in 2013 and basketball in 2014 to the high school campus. Before that the Braves and Patriots had played at Memorial Stadium since the early 70's and at the Hulman Center since the early 90's.

The Vigo County School Corporation did announce this is a one-year deal.