THN-THS excited Victory Bell game returning to Memorial Stadium

This Friday Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South will collide with the Victory Bell on the line. This year there is added excitement with the game returning to ISU's Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2012.
Rivals to play at ISU stadium for first time since 2012
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 10:43 PM
