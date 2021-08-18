THN-Northview football ready for another battle on the gridiron

For the fifth year in a row Terre Haute North and Northview will open their football season against one another. The Patriots will host the Knights this Friday. North has won the last two meetings, with each coming down to the end.
Last two meetings have come down to the end
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 11:13 PM
