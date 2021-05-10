THN Boys Golf wins Travis Smith Vigo County match

The Terre Haute North boys golf team fired a 164 to win this years Travis Smith Vigo County match.
Patriots win for second straight time
Posted: May 10, 2021 11:07 PM
