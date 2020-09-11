Terre Haute South beat Terre Haute North 34-13.
Braves beat THN
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 11:52 PM
Related Content
- TH South wins Victory Bell for third year in a row
- Winning Victory Bell very important to THN and THS players
- Winning Victory Bell game very important to the players
- No real favor heading into this years Victory Bell game
- Victory Bell game special for seniors
- In the Zone 9-13-19 Victory Bell Segment
- Victory Bell week special for both teams
- TH South wins Shoe Trophy for second year in a row
- TH South girls golf wins County for fourth year in a row
- Victory Bell streak on the line for THN
Scroll for more content...