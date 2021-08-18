The Terre Haute South volleyball team opened their season with a 3-0 home win over Owen Valley. Mia Loyd had 36 assist and Courtney Jones had 15 kills.
Lady Braves beat Owen Valley
Posted: Aug 18, 2021 11:13 PM
Related Content
- TH South volleyball wins season opener
- South girls open season with win
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- ISU volleyball wins home opener
- Sullivan wins season opener
- State ranked Barr-Reeve volleyball opens season with a win
- Bloomington South volleyball wins at TH North
- TH South volleyball wins at West Vigo
- Parke Heritage volleyball wins at South Vermillion
- Barr-Reeve volleyball wins at South Knox
Scroll for more content...