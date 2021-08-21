TH South volleyball beats Loogootee

Terre Haute South volleyball beat Loogootee 2-0 at the Plainfield Invitational. The Lady Braves went 3-1 on the day to finish runner-up at the tourney. Loogootee went 3-1 as well.
Lady Braves knock off state ranked Lady Lions
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 10:42 PM
