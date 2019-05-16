The Terre Haute South softball team beat South Vermillion 5-0. Lady Braves pitcher Lauren Sackett had 15 strike outs.
Related Content
- TH South softball beats South Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- South Vermillion beats Cloverdale
- South Vermillion beats Paris
- Paris girls beat South Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats Westville
- South Vermillion girls beat Edgewood
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion baseball beats North Vermillion
- TH South softball beats Sullivan
Scroll for more content...