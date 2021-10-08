The Terre Haute South football team beat Southport 34-21 for their first win of the season. Josh Cottee rushed for 236 yards and 4 TDs.
Braves win at home
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 11:57 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2021 11:57 PM
Related Content
- TH South picks up first win of season, beating Southport
- North picks up conference win over Southport
- Terre Haute North beats Southport
- TH South falls at Southport
- Southport pushes by Terre Haute North
- Alex Bettag takes over at Southport
- South Knox picks up their first win of the season
- Bloomington South beats South Vermillion
- Terre Haute North Baseball Comes Up Short Against Southport
- TH South wins sectional title, beating Brownsburg
Scroll for more content...