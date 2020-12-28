TH South knocks off Cloverdale

Terre Haute South made up for an early season loss. The Braves beat Cloverdale 62-47 in the consolation bracket of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Braves pick up their first win in the Classic
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 11:40 PM
