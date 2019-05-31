Clear

TH South junior Jason Swarens wins state title

He's first Brave to win Track & Field state title since 2000

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:06 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Friday night Terre Haute South junior Jason Swarens won the IHSAA Track & Field shot put state championship. He's the schools first Track & Field state champ since David Lewis in 2000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jason Swarens

Image

South Vermillion baseball

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

Section of U.S. 150 set to close for bridge project

Image

After their old one was vandalized, Chances and Services for Youth receives new bus

Image

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

Make a Different: Joe Cooper and the F.A.C.T. organization

Image

Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute

Image

What do you do when you see downed power lines

Image

Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers