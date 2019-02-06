TH South honors De'Avion Washington

Tuesday Terre Haute South honored one of the schools top boys basketball players in De'Avion Washington. The school unveiled his 2018 Indiana All-Star jersey. Washington helped the Braves win two sectional titles, he also finished second on the boys all-time scoring list.
