TH South girls win fifth straight Track & Field sectional title

14 teams competed Tuesday at the Terre Haute North girls Track & Field sectional. Terre Haute South won with 134.5 points. Terre Haute North was second with 131.
Lady Braves edged THN
Posted: May 18, 2021 11:43 PM
