The Terre Haute South girls tennis team will be in action at the Crawfordsville regional Tuesday, taking on Covington. The fifth-ranked Lady Braves have their eyes set on a state finals run.
Related Content
- TH South girls tennis eyeing state finals run
- South tennis sweeps invitational
- TH South girls tennis beats TH North
- THS girls tennis ready for deep state tourney run
- South tennis falls at semi-state
- South tennis wins Braves Invite
- THS girls tennis beats THN
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
- TH South girls tennis wins fifth straight sectional championship
- South tennis clinches third-straight conference title
Scroll for more content...