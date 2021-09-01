TH South girls soccer ties with Bloomington North

Freshman Margo Mallory scored Terre Haute South's lone goal in a 1-1 tie versus Bloomington North.
Lady Braves tie in Conference Indiana matchup
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 10:59 PM
