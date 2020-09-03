TH South girls golf wins County for fourth year in a row

The Terre Haute South girls golf team won the Vigo County Golf match for the fourth year in a row. The Lady Braves shot a team score of 174 to beat Terre Haute North by 19 shots.
Lady Braves beat THN
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 11:15 PM
