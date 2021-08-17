TH South football ready for tough season opener

The Terre Haute South football team opens their season Friday with a tough matchup. The Braves host 5A, eighth-ranked Harrison(West Lafayette).
Braves host state ranked Harrison(West Lafayette)
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:55 PM
