TH South football ready for state ranked Lafayette Harrison

The Terre Haute South football team will try to open their season for a second year in a row with an upset. The Braves travel to 5A, seventh-ranked Lafayette Harrison.
Braves looking to pull upset
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 10:43 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:51 PM
