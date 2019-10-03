TH South football looking to keep momentum going as postseason draws close

The Terre Haute South football team is having a big season. The Braves are 5-1 and ranked seventh in the 5A polls. This Friday South has a big game, they host 3A, fourth-ranked Brebeuf.
