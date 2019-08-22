The Terre Haute South football team opens their season Friday at home against 4A, second-ranked Evansville Central.
Related Content
- TH South football faces tough season opener
- ISU football faces many challenges in tough MVFC
- ISU football ready for season opener
- West Vigo football ready for season opener
- South girls open season with win
- Terre Haute South opens season with win
- TH South football couting on experience line for big season
- ISU football opens camps
- Sullivan wins season opener
- TH South-Northview football scrimmage
Scroll for more content...