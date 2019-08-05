Clear

TH South football couting on experience line for big season

Braves have five senior offensive lineman

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Terre Haute South football team is looking to build off back to back sectional finals appearances. The Braves return 15 total starters, including five senior offensive lineman.

