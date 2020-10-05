TH South boys tennis ready for another deep state tourney run

Tuesday the Terre Haute South boys tennis team opens the Crawfordsville regional with a semifinal matchup against Northview. The Braves are looking for a third straight regional championship. South is hoping to return to state like they did last year, where they finished in the Final Four.
Braves face Northview in regional semifinals
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 6:34 PM
