TH South boys teannis continues winning ways against TH North

The Terre Haute South boys tennis team beat Terre Haute North 4-1. Its the Braves 11th win over the Patriots in the two's last 12 regular season matchups.
Braves won at Patriots
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 10:41 PM
