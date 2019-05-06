TH South baseball upsets Cathedral to give Coach Kraemer win #500

Terre Haute South baseball rallied for four runs in the seventh to beat Cathedral 6-5. Kade Kline delivered a walk-off to center to end it. The win was the Braves first ever over Cathedral. The victory gave Braves longtime head coach Kyle Kraemer career win number 500.
