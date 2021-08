This upcoming season an exciting basketball event will take place in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute South Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Shootout is set for Saturday, November 27th at Indiana State's Hulman Center.

10:30 am - West Vigo vs. North Vermillion

12:30 pm - Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield

2:30 pm - Northivew vs. North Central

4:30 pm - Terre Haute North vs. Evansville Central

6:30 pm - Terre Haute South vs. Barr-Reeve

8:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. Linton