TH Rex excited to have Braydon Tucker

Former Northview baseball star Braydon Tucker is pitching this summer for the Terre Haute Rex. After battling through injuries this past season as a freshman at IU, Tucker is looking to get innings with the Rex who is excited to have the right-handed pitcher.
